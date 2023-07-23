Nigerians adjust lifestyle, shun Owambe, travels over fuel hike

Rise in the pump price of petrol occasioned by subsidy removal is setting the brains of Nigerians, even as you’re reading this!

The rising inflation is forcing different categories of Nigerians to make adjustments to the way they live.

YOUNEWS gathered that many now do a lot of thinking, calculation, permutations before spending.

We also discovered that one major area affected by the current reality is the aspect of merriment.

In the past, individuals used to travel for parties on Thursdays and Fridays, but that is no longer the case.

Owambe is limited more than ever! Now, checks shows that many Nigerian have stopped going to parties on those days due to the prevailing circumstances in the country.

Among other adjustment, Nigerians now drive only to places considered important .

Some no longer switch on their car air conditioner.

Not a few have parked their cars since the cost of fuelling a full tank has doubled.

” I now spend N600 per day moving from my house to my shop which is not up to N15,000 in a month instead of buying a full tank for over N30,000.” a working class man said.

Some friends who used to enjoy AC while driving now wind down in traffic to reduce fuel consumption.

Nigerians are also reducing pocket money for kids, deciding to spend more on food instead which is their basic need.

Families are also changing the Television package they used to subscribe to, for a less paid one.

Even the children understand and no one is complaining. The day they see pocket money they are happy and when they don’t, they endure.

Some now use solar lamps instead of powering the generating set every day.

Some have also put out an application to schools closer to thiet house to reduce transport fares and also plan of moving children to a nearby school.

Buying food in bulk is also becoming order of the day, because buying in bits ends you on the losing side.

A housewife comments” I have also cut down on food portions. There is no longer eating to be satisfied, but just eating something.”

Many are now exercising caution when choosing their travel destinations and aiming to minimise their expenses.

“In the current situation, individuals refrain from travelling unless it is absolutely necessary.

Several individuals who previously journeyed from the eastern region to Lagos to purchase goods have now ceased doing so.

Instead, a significant number of them opt to send money and have the items delivered through waybills.”

YOUNEWS Checks also revealed that these are not the best of times in the road transport sector.

Fares for interstate travels have increased by up to 250 and 300 per cent.

Fare from Lagos to Bayelsa a few months ago was around N7,900 and N8,000, but had increased to over N23,000 now.

For Enugu, from Lagos, the fare was around N9,000 but is now N21,000. The fare for Edo (Auchi, Akpakpava, Uselu and Ekpoma) has also increased by almost 100 per cent, hitting N19,000

Number of passengers traffic at popular bus terminals and motor parks in different cities across the country are getting decimated on a daily basis.

Commuters are now cutting down on interstate travels except for those that are absolutely necessary and essential.

Commercial motorists who ply interstate roads have been recording low patronage and as a consequence are scaling down the number of trips they make and taking other measures.

More than before, they now combine passengers going to different destinations along the same route.