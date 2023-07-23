Thislife ! Akeredolu’s 67th on divan of ill health

The picture came on the same day that Mr Akeredolu celebrated his 67th birthday.

Akeredolu In Hospital With Wife…In the picture, Akeredolu clad in a white track suit was seen sitting on a wheel chair while his wife stood beside him.

Betty Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State Governor, shared the picture of her husband, ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, at a hospital in an unknown location abroad.

Akeredolu, who is battling an undisclosed ailment transmitted power to hos deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, last month.

He was due to resume work on July 6, as contained in a letter he sent to Ondo State House Assembly to seek medical leave, but he wrote another letter to extend his leave indefinitely.

There have been rumours on his state of health in the governors’ absence.