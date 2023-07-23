Unity schools’ fees from N45,000 to N100,000, UNILAG by 400%

Unity Secondary school students in Nigeria will now have to pay ₦100,000 as tuition fees following the decision of the Federal Government (FG) to increase such fees.

The FG through the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has increased the school fees of new students into Federal Government Colleges also known as Federal Unity Colleges to ₦100,000.

This directive came in a communique from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The circular which was signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and has it’s reference number as ADF/120/DSSE/I was dated 25th May, 2023 and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

“Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000,” the circular read in part.

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, text books, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the memo read.

Parents under the aegis of Nigerian Parents Forum had in June 2023, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Education to reverse the over 100% increment on fees paid by Students in Federal Government Colleges or Unity schools,

The group described the increment as arbitrary, insensitive, ill-timed and inconsistent with President Tinubu’s promise of welfare programmes to help Nigerian parents cope with the economic challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Similarly, the House of Representatives had earlier in July directed the Federal Ministry of Education to review the new school fees regime in Federal Government Colleges and revert to the old regime

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) too has recently made a significant announcement, revealing its decision to raise tuition fees for students within the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed this development during a meeting held with representatives of non-teaching staff unions on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Senate Committee Chamber of the university.

According to Professor Ogunsola, the proposed fees for undergraduate students will see a substantial increase from the previous amount of about N20,000 to over N100,000, depending on the course of study.

The decision comes at a time when the nation is grappling with rising inflation and hikes in petrol prices following the removal of fuel subsidy.

As per the new tuition structure, undergraduate students without laboratory or studio usage will be required to pay N100,750, while those with lab or studio use will face a fee of N140,250.

For students pursuing courses in the College of Medicine, the tuition will be set at N190,250.

The University’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) released a statement after the meeting, confirming the proposed fees and expressing concerns about the financial burden this may place on students and their families.

During the meeting, Comrade Rasaki Yusuf, the SSANU representative, requested a rebate for university staff members with children studying at UNILAG.

However, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the fees were set nationally and could not be modified for specific student categories.

She did, however, offer the option of paying in instalments for staff wards, provided the full payment is made one month before the final exams.

In the wake of this tuition increase, questions have been raised about the accessibility of higher education in the country.

The rising cost of education poses challenges to students from less privileged backgrounds, who may struggle to meet the new financial requirements.

As part of ongoing efforts to address this issue, in June 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law, which enables Nigerian students to access loans from the government at interest-free rates.

The bill, having passed the second reading at the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023, seeks to alleviate the financial burden faced by students pursuing higher education