Buhari’s ex-aide, knocks Davido over ‘disrespectful’ of Islam video

An ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed Nigerian pop star, Davido over a recent post her made via his verified Twitter account announcing his new signee

The singer wrote in the post, “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single ‘Jaye Lo’. Let us Run It Up one time! Let us take over the world! We Litty.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the signee sitting on a building that has the semblance of a mosque. Moreso, in the first scenes of the video men portrayed as Muslims were seen praying in front of the building.

Reacting to the video, Bashir Ahmad, a Special Assistant to ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Digital Communications tweeted, “There are many reasons why every Muslim finds this content absolutely disrespectful, hurtful and offensive @davido. I assume you all know that we Muslims don’t mix our religion with jokes in any way, especially Salah (prayer), which is sacred and the second of the five pillars of Islam.

“In Salah, Muslims remember our Lord, Allah, express our love and respect for Him and invoke and strive to express our gratitude towards Him. The notion is that the Salah activity brings the individual face-to-face with God. That is what we believe, and that is our faith. Please respect it. No Muslim will find it as an honor or acceptable