Knocks as Osun gov appoints nephew & 2 sisters, rewards Aregbesola

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state have described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s appointment of his nephew as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission as an insult on the sensibility of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state.

The party also disclosed that the appointment of associates of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in persons of Rasaq Salinsile and Sola Adewumi as board Chairmen further vindicated the party of the clandestine teamwork between his group in the APC and the PDP.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal by the party’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi on Friday, Lawal described the release of names of boards chairmen without members panicking measure to clear the mess created by the list of his commissioners where the Adeleke dynasty cornered all the juicy ministries.

He charged governor and his handlers to explain what qualifies his nephew (the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke’s son) who only graduated from the Adeleke University in 2021 to be so appointed the chairman of a crucial arm of the government like the local government service commission if not another clear case of nepotism and favouritism.

Lawal added that that the list of the Adeleke board chairmen was a pointer to the fact that he pushed out the remnants of the leaders of the Pathfinder faction of the party to political Siberian for an ulterior motive.

“We are talking about a boy who has never worked before who goes about in dreadlock is the person that Adeleke in his estimation should be appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission.

“This was the commission that had been manned by some eminent sons of the state like Major Omotara (rtd); Elder Peter Power and Elder Adedeji in the recent past.

“Though it is the prerogative of the governor to so appoint whoever he thinks appropriate to work with him to realise his mission but at the same time, we won’t lose the sight of the fact that the state is a common patrimony of all the citizens of the state wherever they are domiciled and that they are qualified to point out any anomaly in the running of the state for the sake of posterity.

“It would be on record that we never had it so bad in this state but our saving grace is the fact that whatever may be happening in the state now is a mere passing phase which must come to an end one day.

“We would also like to state that the inclusion of the chairman of the rested The Osun Progressives (TOP ), Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, in the Adeleke board list as the TESCOM chairman and that of Sola Adewumi, another of Aregbesola’s associate to head the Internal Revenue Board, have further confirmed our allegation that the TOP team under the patronship of former Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, worked against the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and some other APC candidates in the last series of elections in the state.

“We wish Salinsile and others in his shoes well in the PDP and implore them to seek forgiveness from Allah for having misinformed the members of the public about their commitment and loyalty to the APC before and after the last series of the elections in the state.

“It would be worthwhile to mention that the Salinsile appointment spoke volume as to the collective political interest of Aregbesola and his followers which is an express vindication of our allegation against the dissolved TOP members and their leaders before now”, it reads.

“It’s the prerogative of Governor Ademola Adeleke to appoint those who would work with him to realise his vision, if at all he has any. What we are saying is that Osun State is the common patrimony of all the indigenes of the state. It is a complex state to govern because of the high literacy rate. It is general knowledge that Osun has one of the highest tertiary institutions, both public and privately-owned. Apart from the fact that we demanded for the publication of profiles of the commissioners in line with the provision of the Freedom of Information Act (2011), part of our complaints is that the appointments should be gender-sensitive.

A situation where only two females are in the 25 list of commissioners is not only an abnormality but a political heresy.

Among the two females picked by Adeleke, one is his late brother’s wife.

while the other one is a direct elder sister of the senator representing Osun Central senatorial district, and is known to have a relationship with the Adeleke family.

So, these are clear cases of favouritism and nepotism. Of the 30 local government areas and one Area Office, the Adeleke commissioners were sourced from only 20 local government councils while two or three nominees were sourced from one council. In terms of religious balancing, there are 17 Christians on that list, leaving Muslims with just 7. This is a clear case of lopsidedness and that’s the point we are making.

“It is not our task as an opposition party to teach the government of the day how to run an effective government. It was because they said they could do things differently that they made it to government. It is not all the commissioners that have questionable records. There are some of them who have distinguished themselves in their chosen professions and in public service. A sizable number of them are however on the list in order to fulfill an axiomatic expression of ‘job for the boys’ because nothing suggests they are capable of functioning effectively in that public office. They do not have sound and verifiable backgrounds. If they do, the House would not screen them behind closed doors. You saw the interview granted by some of them after the ‘arranged’ screening, do they in all honesty fit the bill? In fact, it won’t be an overstatement to observe and conclude that their inclusion as commissioners has succeeded in subjecting the state to ridicule, odium and derision among other states.

“We did not demand for too much by asking for the profiles of Governor Adeleke’s commissioners before their screening, as it is the standard in a democratic society and in line with the Freedom of Information Act, which empowers citizens to demand any information about any public officers or their offices. The Osun people and the outside world need to know the past records, professional and educational qualifications of those who would be representing them at the state executive council. What we found out was that the state House of Assembly turned a deaf ear to our request for the publication of the profiles while the screening done by an ad hoc committee of the Assembly was hurriedly and haphazardly done under the table.

But when we get to the bridge, we shall devise a means of crossing it. However, it will be on record that they have yet broken another of their promises to run an open government.

“We are not particularly against the nomination of Governor Adeleke’s sister-in-law as a commissioner.

What we are frowning against is when the governor expressly played on the intelligence of the right-thinking people of the state by ceding his sister-in-law’s slot to Osogbo when Adenike, his brother’s wife, is still living in the Ede country home of the Adelekes. In Nigeria’s parlance, once a wife is married to a family, she has become part and parcel of that family.

In view of this explanation, it would not be out of tune to state that Governor Adeleke nominated her sister as a commissioner under his government.

Our expectations now that his government is being formed after eight months of mesmerising is for him to fulfill all his campaign promises. Adeleke should know that governing a state is not a tea party and it transcends mastery of Azonto dance.

For instance, during his campaign, he promised to offset all the 30-month half-salaries owed by former governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration within six months.

A fact-check showed that in eight months, Adeleke has paid only two of the 30 months backlog.

Adeleke has also reneged on his promise to clear all the pensions and gratuities he inherited within six months of his administration.

As I speak, the pensioners are daily regretting ever voting for Adeleke. They are accusing him of deceit. What we see are approvals not back by cash.

The problematic Adeleke 332 boreholes across the state and his phoney repairs of public schools are earnestly being awaited by the ever-vigilant people of the state.