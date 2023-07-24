Ministerial list delays 5 days to deadline, 4 names replaced… Reasons

Give or take, names of the ministerial nominees will be unveiled by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary this week.

With five days to the end of the 60-day constitutional window, the Senate is expected to receive the list of the President’s ministerial nominees this week.

Tinubu, who was sworn in as President on May 29, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29 as mandated by law.

The 1999 Constitution stipulates that the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

YOUNEWS learnt from credible sources that the Senate President has been given the list and what is delaying it is the addition and subtraction to the list. Anything can happen at the last minute.

Another thing causing the delay is the politics and intrigues concerning the possible choice of Dr Umaru Ganduje, as the national chairman of APC.

There are indications that most of the party leaders don’t want Ganduje but a majority of them are rooting for former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, to take over from Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

‘They are also rooting for former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as Secretary of the party. Whereas Almakura is from Nasarawa as the ousted Adamu, Basiru is also from Osun State as the ousted Omisore.

Most APC leaders are against Ganduje as national chairman given the alleged corruption charges levelled against him.

They say it is not good for the image of the party.

It may be recalled that the Kano State government has brought up the matter and that is why most of the leaders are saying it is not good for the image of the party.

YOUNEWS is aware that they had meetings with Asiwaju that they don’t want Ganduje but the buck stops at Me President’s table.

“One of the sources disclosed that four names initially penciled down by the President in four states, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names,” according to the report.

Another source also disclosed that the final list was supposed to be submitted to the Senate last week but for the opposition against the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is said to be the President’s preferred candidate to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ganduje, it was gathered, was initially considered for a ministerial slot but for the resignation of Senator Adamu, which was said to have propelled the President to nominate him as possible replacement for the former chairman, being from the North-West where Adamu hails from.

This is said to be generating crisis as some stalwarts of the APC have argued that the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, who is from the North-Central as the former chairman, was more “cool-headed than Ganduje.”

Senator Al-Makura was one of the leading aspirants for the position during the last APC convention but was prevailed upon by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, to step down for Senator Adamu.

The former Nasarawa State governor at the time was accused of being Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ally, who was then one of APC’s presidential aspirants.