10 Students arrested for beating their teacher… their reason ?

A gang of 10 secondary school students in Ogun State reportedly attacked one of their teachers, who prevented them from cheating during the last third term examination.

The students of Isanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun, had waylaid the teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Shonuga while invigilating the unified examination for the SS 1 Art class students, caught one of the boys, 18-year-old Ashimi Adebanjo, cheating, and he seized his paper.

A witness explained that after school hours, the student gathered somewhere, waylaid the teacher and beat him up at the school gate.

It was learnt that one of the boys, Kazeem Adelaja, allegedly hit a stick on Shonuga’s head while others were beating him.

Meanwhile, policemen from the Remo Division have arrested a sizeable number of the suspects.

Police spokesman, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident, saying Shonuga had formally reported the alleged assault at Remo Police Division while confirming the arrest of 10 suspects.

The State Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Felix Agbesanwa, frowned at the incident, insisting that “any student who raises his hand against his teacher should face the wrath of the law