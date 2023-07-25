54-yr-old beat girlfriend to death !… See reason

A 54-year-old murder suspect, Mr Nkeruewen Etuk, who allegedly beat his girlfriend to death few days ago has revealed that he did that because the lady carelessly burnt his food (rice) and almost set their apartment ablaze.

The suspect made the revelation on Friday when he was paraded by the Cross River State Police Command.

Etuk, said that he never intended to kill his girlfriend identified as Ms. Esther Ndereke, but carried out the dastardly act out of anger.

He said, “I became increasingly outraged by her failure to cook rice properly, which became a major point of contention between us.

“She almost burnt down the house while cooking , age didn’t add enough water before turning on the gas and she almost burnt down the house.

“When I asked her why she behaved that way that was when we started arguing then I beat her up , I never intended to kill her .

“I have never had any serious issue with her for the past two years that we have been dating.

“Unfortunately, our altercation escalated, resulting in her tragic demise after she slumped during the fight, it was never my plan to kill her , I was only angry because she was careless and almost burnt down someone’s house,” Etuk said