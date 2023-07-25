BREAKING: Court grants Emefiele N20m bail

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A federal high court in Lagos has granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the sum of N20 million.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, said the charges against Emefiele are bailable.

The bail was granted with one surety.

Earlier, Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal possession of firearms preferred against him.

The embattled apex bank’s chief arrived before lawyers arrived to stand trial on a two-count charge of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on unlicenced possession of firearms.

