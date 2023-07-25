BREAKING: Court grants Emefiele N20m bail

A federal high court in Lagos has granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the sum of N20 million.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, said the charges against Emefiele are bailable.

The bail was granted with one surety.

Earlier, Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal possession of firearms preferred against him.

The embattled apex bank’s chief arrived before lawyers arrived to stand trial on a two-count charge of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on unlicenced possession of firearms.