Davido bows to pressure, Deletes Controversial Video

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has deleted the much-controversial music video of his signee, Logos Olori, After receiving a lot of negative feedback.

The 45-second video which was posted on Saturday, featured some men wearing white jalabia and caps, and dancing in front of a mosque. Olori also sat on a speaker mounted on the roof of the building. This and the fact that the singer mentioned the word— Alhamdulillah (praise be to God)— did not go down well with some of their fans, especially Muslims, who condemned it.

Davido posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Allow me to re-introduce Logos Olori with his new single, ’Jaye Lo.’ Let us run it up one time! Let’s take over the world. DMW.”

Davido came under fire from many Muslims on social media after posting the video on his Twitter page.

They accused the singer of disrespecting Islam by mixing their religious rites and rituals with song and dance.

Davido finally caved to pressure and deleted the video two days after receiving criticism, despite the musician having remained largely mute on the subject and offering no formal apologies.