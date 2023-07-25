Elon Musk Annouces Death Of Twitter Blue Bird, Replace Logo With X

Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, and its CEO, Linda Yaccarino, have revealed a new logo for the micro blogging platform.

The new logo ‘X’ replaces the original blue bird symbol.

The logo features a white “X” on a black background.

Yaccarino, who tweeted a picture of the logo on Sunday said: “X is here! Let’s do this.”

“Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Musk also changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as “minimalist art deco,” and changed his Twitter bio to “X.com,” which now redirects to twitter.com.

Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation, and previously said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” — a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become payments giant PayPal.

The logo was projected on the company’s offices in San Francisco, signalling the latest change since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion last year.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has undergone significant transformations, including changing its business name to X Corp to align with his vision of creating a “super app” akin to China’s WeChat.

Musk’s ambition to create an all-encompassing platform has driven these changes.

In his remark on Sunday, Forrester research director, Mike Proulx, stated that the move would further alienate Twitter’s initial and once strongly devoted user base.

“On the one hand, you can make the argument he would be getting rid of an iconic brand. On the other hand, he is signalling it is a new day for what was once Twitter and that the company is heading in a different direction with a different user base,” Proulx noted in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, had earlier tweeted saying: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”