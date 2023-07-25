Emefiele arrives court with Bible

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews July 25, 2023

Emefiele made his way into the courtroom today.

Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), arrived at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, around 9:18am on Tuesday, clutching the Bible.

The King James Version (KJV) of the holy book was tucked inside a red paperback.

Emefiele will be arraigned before Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, over alleged “illegal possession of firearms”.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The day after, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

