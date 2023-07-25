Gov. Adeleke dragged to Court for Appointing Self, deputy Commissioners

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which staunchly backed ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s self-appointment as the nation’s petroleum minister for eight years, has sued Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing himself as the Osun state’s commissioner for works.

The party claims the appointment contravened sections 183 and portions of 192 of the nation’s Constitution.

The originating summons with reference number HOS/79/2023 was served on Mr Adeleke at the Osogbo Judicial Division of the High Court of Osun state on July 21 by APC’s team of lawyers led by Abdulrahman Okunade of Apex Solicitors.

The APC sought “A declaration that the appointment by the 1st Defendant of himself as the Commissioner for Works for Osun State as announced on the 19th day of July, 2023 by himself, is unconstitutional, invalid, null and void in view of Sections 183 and 192(2) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).”

Other defendants served include Kola Adewusi, the state’s deputy governor, attorney-general and commissioner of justice and the Osun state’s House of Assembly.

The APC, opposing Mr Adewusi’s appointment as commissioner for sports and special needs, prayed the court to deem the second appointment “unconstitutional, null and void” because he is already serving as deputy governor.