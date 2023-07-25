Juju man, Akwa Tiwara Okuko Disappears From Kidnappers Den?

Many expressed surprised that a native doctor who is famous for doing anti kidnapping charm was actually abducted !

Now the news is trending that the Popular Igbo Native Doctor, Akwa Tiwara Okuko may have Disappears From Kidnappers Den.

But it’s not confirmed.

A popular native doctor in Anambra State and an indigene of Oba in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, Chinedu Nwangwu, popularly called “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki” was on Sunday kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified assailants.

The native doctor, who is popularly known for displaying his wealth and power on social media was said to have been kidnapped from his hotel, Triple P Hotel, Oba, late on Sunday.

It was also gathered that two of his security guards were shot dead during the attack, after which he was whisked away and his whereabouts were yet unknown.

“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba was kidnapped last night at around11.30pm in his hotel and two of his security men were shot dead,” a source said.