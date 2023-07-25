Knocks as Adeleke Suspends Osun Poly Rector, Replaces with Town man

Not a few are wondering over the way and manner the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke sacked the Rector of the State Polytechnic Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

It is alleged to be over trumped up charges, according to a circular obtained on Monday evening.

It was learnt that the governor replaced the rector with Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi from the General Studies (GNS) department, who was born in Ede – the same hometown of the governor.

Adeyemi is now the acting Rector of the institution.

The circular from the state Ministry of Education, dated 11 July, was titled, “Suspension as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic” and signed by M.A.K Jimoh, the Permanent Secretary.

“You are hereby suspended as the Rector of the institution sequel to the strong allegations of financial recklessness, corruption, misappropriation of funds, abuse of office among others.

You are to proceed on suspension immediately while investigation into the allegations levelled against you commences soon,” the memo read.