Mass Protest looms over ’unintelligent removal’ of Subsidy

Indications are on Nigeria streets that citizenry are in anguish and distraught.

The groaning occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy growing louder by the day.

And it is generally believe by many that the government is not strategic with the removal.

Many are feeling thrown into anguish, into the wild forest, scampering for food. Nigerians’ endurance level is getting under test!

Now the people seems stretch to the limit ,and they are set to protest the hardship !

The Nigerian Labour Congress said it is ready to fight the economic pains and hardship caused by the Federal Government’s decision.

Also, university workers under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the University of Lagos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Congress of University Academics and protesting members of the Edo Civil Society Organisations lamented the subsidy removal and it attendant pains.

The varsity unions decried the situation, saying the subsidy was ’unintelligently removed.’

The National Assistant Secretary, NLC, Chris Onyeka, said the Central Working Committee of the congress would hold an important meeting today and take a position.

He said all issues around the suffering of the masses because of the recent price hike in PMS price would be addressed at the meeting.

“We are going to give the Federal Government an ultimatum. We have given them enough leverage to take care of Nigerians and make amends, but they have refused to make amends.

Let them prepare themselves because we are preparing. We are ready to fight back,” he said,

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress has faulted plans to allow state governments to roll out palliatives to citizens to cushion the effects of the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu had during his inaugural address on May 29 announced the end of the fuel subsidy regime which instantly shut up the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol from N165 per litre to N540. The product currently sells for between N568 and N617 per litre.