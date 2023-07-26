Sen. Opeyemi reveals what Tinubu told him about Ministerial List on Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, send the much awaited ministerial list to the senate, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said.

Mr Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) made this known at the launch of a book he wrote titled: “Leadership Through Communication” (Volumes 1 and 2).

The senate leader said Mr Tinubu was unable to attend the unveiling of the book because he had to be away for the next 48 hours in order to decide on the ministerial list.

Mr Bamidele said, “Significantly at 10:05 am this morning (Tuesday) I saw a missed call and it was Seyi Tinubu and Seyi said at exactly 10 o’clock make sure your phone is in your hand.

“This is because Mr President is going to call you and three minutes past 10 a.m, Mr President Bola Tinubu was on the phone and he said to me Opeyemi, you know nothing in this world would have stopped me from being there on your birthday.

“Let me tell you and you must encourage me. I need to make myself unavailable for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence.

“So Mr President prayed for me and that we should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for him.

“This is to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes, this is uncommon.”

He said the call was important to him because “the president asked that we pray to God to grant him all the wisdom in taking this decision and in providing leadership to the country”.

Mr Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, further said that the book was a collection of papers he developed at different fora.

“I’m doing this to encourage every young man who sees the need to be loyal to just do whatever he has to do and be the unseen hand and the unheard voice behind your boss.

“I will give my best not only in the red chamber but to anywhere I find myself.

“I have been saved to serve. I dedicate the book to God who saved me to serve.”

He also appreciated the Governor of Ekiti Abiodun Oyebanji for his support.