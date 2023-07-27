Behold .. Tinubu’s 28 ministers, Wike in

Among those who made the ministerial list were former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former Governor of Ebonyi State, who is the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator David Umahi.
Two former Governors who also made the list were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State.
The list, which was announced by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, also included the candidate of Accord for the same election in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu.
Others who made the list included Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Tukur Maitama, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Tunji Ojo and Uju Kennedy.
The List
Abubakar Momoh
Ambassador Yusuf Maitama
Mohammed Dangiwa
Hanatu Musawa
Chief Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Doris Uzoka
David Umahi
Nyesom Wike
- Mohamed Badaru
Nasir el-Rufai
Ekperikpe Ekpo
Nkiru onyejiocha
Olubumi Ojo
Stella Okotete
Uju Ohaneye
- Bello Mohammed Goroyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammed Idris
Olawale Edun
Wahid Adelabu
Imma Ibrahim
Ali Pate
Joseph Usi
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi