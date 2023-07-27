Behold .. Tinubu’s 28 ministers, Wike in

Among those who made the ministerial list were former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former Governor of Ebonyi State, who is the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator David Umahi.

Two former Governors who also made the list were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State.

The list, which was announced by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, also included the candidate of Accord for the same election in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu.

Others who made the list included Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Tukur Maitama, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Tunji Ojo and Uju Kennedy.

The List

Abubakar Momoh

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama

Mohammed Dangiwa

Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Doris Uzoka

David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Mohamed Badaru

Nasir el-Rufai

Ekperikpe Ekpo

Nkiru onyejiocha

Olubumi Ojo

Stella Okotete

Uju Ohaneye

Bello Mohammed Goroyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammed Idris

Olawale Edun

Wahid Adelabu

Imma Ibrahim

Ali Pate

Joseph Usi

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi