11 states missing from Tinubu’s ministers list

YouNews July 28, 2023

Though Bauchi, Cross River and Katsina states got two slots each on the newly unveiled ministerial list in Nigeria, eleven states are yet to get a slot!

Although the constitution prescribes that the President shall appoint at least a minister from each of the 36 states of the federation, the list sent by the Tinubu contained names of nominees from 25 states, leaving out 11 states.

The states not yet covered are Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kebbi, Kogi, Osun, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara.

Interestingly though, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila has said Nigerians should expect the naming of new ministries as President unveils another list of 13 ministerial nominees “in the coming days.”

