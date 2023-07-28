Knocks on Tinubu’s ministerial list as Uninspiring & usual

There are knocks here and there, trailing unveiling of ministerial list in Nigeria.YOUNEWS Findings revealed that some are saying it nothing new, nor fantastic.

Not a few publlic affairs analyst are saying

with a cursory look, Tinubu has not doing anything different from this same old stuff prevalent among old politicians.

Deputy-President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, described the list as a blend of technocrats and career politicians whose appointments were based on political affiliations rather than qualification.

The challenge will be if these past governors are posted to very sensitive ministries. Because those are just politicians, they just want to stay in politics. The President cannot do without playing the regular politics of satisfying some stakeholders across the various states.”

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has described the ministerial list as an average collection of people who do not have what it takes to make a difference in the life of the nation.

Speaking specifically on the inclusion of Wike on the list, Osadolor, Osadolor, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee, said members of the party were not surprised.

He added that Wike merely confirmed the claim in many quarters that he offered himself as a tool in the hands of a rival party to work against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He said, “To those who are not members of the PDP, they may be surprised but we (members of the party) are not.

“We wish him well and hope he does not end up eating those he has elected to join as he did to the party that brought him into the national limelight.”

On the capacity of the nominees to deliver on expectations, Osadolor said the bulk of the men chosen by the President “are at best average,” adding that no one should expect them to give what they don’t have.

“Who on the list can you refer to as a goal-getter apart from maybe two or three? They are at best, average collection of former this and former that. We honestly don’t know what they have to offer Nigerians,” he added.

His position however contrasted with that of the New Nigeria People’s Party whose spokesman in the 2023 presidential election, Johnson Ladipo, urged Nigerians to give the ministerial nominees the benefit of the doubt.

He said, “Some of them are well known and we believe Mr President has confidence in them. We hope they get to work soon and based on their experiences, I think Nigerians can be hopeful of good days ahead.

Yes, Nigerians may have issues with some of the names who probably didn’t do well in their previous positions but they garnered experiences which may now guide them to do better.

“There is no reason to begin to express fear when they have not been cleared yet and even though we don’t envisage any problem with their clearance, Nigerians should not begin to condemn them as they are yet to get started”

Knocks on Tinubu’s ministerial list as Uninspiring & usual

There are knocks here and there, trailing unveiling of ministerial list in Nigeria.

Not a few publlic affairs analyst are saying

with a cursory look, Tinubu has not doing anything different from this same old stuff prevalent among old politicians.

Deputy-President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, described the list as a blend of technocrats and career politicians whose appointments were based on political affiliations rather than qualification.

The challenge will be if these past governors are posted to very sensitive ministries. Because those are just politicians, they just want to stay in politics. The President cannot do without playing the regular politics of satisfying some stakeholders across the various states.”

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has described the ministerial list as an average collection of people who do not have what it takes to make a difference in the life of the nation.

Speaking specifically on the inclusion of Wike on the list, Osadolor, Osadolor, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee, said members of the party were not surprised.

He added that Wike merely confirmed the claim in many quarters that he offered himself as a tool in the hands of a rival party to work against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He said, “To those who are not members of the PDP, they may be surprised but we (members of the party) are not.

“We wish him well and hope he does not end up eating those he has elected to join as he did to the party that brought him into the national limelight.”

On the capacity of the nominees to deliver on expectations, Osadolor said the bulk of the men chosen by the President “are at best average,” adding that no one should expect them to give what they don’t have.

“Who on the list can you refer to as a goal-getter apart from maybe two or three? They are at best, average collection of former this and former that. We honestly don’t know what they have to offer Nigerians,” he added.

His position however contrasted with that of the New Nigeria People’s Party whose spokesman in the 2023 presidential election, Johnson Ladipo, urged Nigerians to give the ministerial nominees the benefit of the doubt.

He said, “Some of them are well known and we believe Mr President has confidence in them. We hope they get to work soon and based on their experiences, I think Nigerians can be hopeful of good days ahead.

Yes, Nigerians may have issues with some of the names who probably didn’t do well in their previous positions but they garnered experiences which may now guide them to do better.

“There is no reason to begin to express fear when they have not been cleared yet and even though we don’t envisage any problem with their clearance, Nigerians should not begin to condemn them as they are yet to get started”

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani, in a post via Twitter, averred that Tinubu embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery and vultures for playing the betrayal game.

He tweeted: “The Ministerial list;The President embraced some Serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King.”

Also speaking, a facilitator with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Ikenna Nwaosu, stated, “He submitted the list within the constitutional period, so there is no adverse comment on that.

” The question of competence is relative because anybody that thinks the President is going to appoint technocrats is wasting his time.

“There are many political IOUs he has to pay and sort out. So there has to be a mix of politicians and technocrats. But unfortunately, the proposed positions are not tied to any name. So you cannot appropriately evaluate.

“However, it is the National Assembly that has the final decision on their competence.”