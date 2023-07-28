Niger Coup Plotters Warn Tinubu, ECOWAS ,Others

Hours after the ECOWAS chairperson, President Bola Tinubu, warned that the West African bloc will not tolerate illegal removal of the democratically elected government of Niger Republic, the country’s recent coup plotters have warned against any foreign intervention.

A group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation’s national television late on Wednesday, hours after the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace says his government has been ousted from power.

Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided: “Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

Abdramane said Niger’s borders are closed, a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic are suspended.

The soldiers warned against any foreign intervention, adding that they will respect Bazoum’s well-being.

The military takeover, which marks the seventh coup in the West and Central Africa region since 2020, could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.

Land-locked Niger, a former French colony, has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgencies, but they are facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Niger is also a key ally of the European Union in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.

France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured.

It has also withdrawn special forces from Burkina Faso amid similar tensions.

Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.

The United States says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security.

Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country’s military..

“France, the U.S. and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme for Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.

He said a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.

Early on Wednesday presidential guards, headed by General Omar Tchiani, took over the presidency, prompting regional leaders to organise a swift mediation mission to try to prevent a coup.

Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages have partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.

A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a “coup belt”.

There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.

The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS earlier on Wednesday condemned what they called an attempted coup d’etat.

The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, flew into Niger on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation after meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu who is also the ECOWAS Chairman.

“All means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger, but the ideal would be for everything to be done in peace and harmony,” Talon told reporters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The United States called for Bazoum’s release, while the European Union, United Nations, France, and others condemned the uprising and said they were following the events with concern.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke with Bazoum on Wednesday when he was being held in the presidential palace, said the U.S. economic and security partnership with Niger depended on the continuation of democratic governance.

Niger Republic’s President Mohamed Bazoum took to social media on Thursday with a defiant vow to protect “hard-won” democratic gains a day after he was toppled in a military coup.

The country’s foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also issued a rallying cry on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for “all democrats and patriots” to make the coup fail.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the presidential guard had cut off the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blocked Mr Bazoum inside.

This sparked regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

Mr Bazoum was still being held inside the presidential palace on Thursday morning, Mr Massoudou said in an interview with French broadcaster France 24.

The minister’s whereabouts were unclear.

Niamey was quiet on Thursday morning as citizens awoke to closed borders and a nationwide curfew imposed by the military.

Several Mr Bazoum supporters had gathered in the city as events unfolded on Wednesday, voicing their opposition to a change of power, a Reuters reporter said.

They were later dispersed.

It was unclear who had taken command.

General Omar Tchiani heads the presidential guard, but the televised statement was read by a member of the air force named Colonel Amadou Abdramane.

Seated in an office rather than in the television studio and flanked by nine other officers in fatigues, Mr Abdramane said defence and security forces had acted in response to deteriorating security and bad governance.

Land-locked Niger, a former French colony, is one of several West African states battling jihadist militants that have waged a violent insurgency across the region over the past decade.

Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.

Niger Republic’s role had become increasingly important for Western powers helping fight the jihadists since relations with Burkina Faso and Mali’s military governments soured, prompting foreign troop withdrawals.