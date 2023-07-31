Davido and Chioma Welcomes a Baby Boy ?

Maybe Maybe not .That is the reaction trailing the news break.

Congratulations have nevertheless been flooding in for well-known Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, reportedly welcome a son.

According to reports, Chef chi gave birth to a baby boy in London.

Many people sent their heartfelt wishes in response to the post, while others said the rumors were incorrect.

Remember that the couple lost their first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in November 2022, just days after he turned three.

According to reports, the toddler died after drowning in a pool.