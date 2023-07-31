Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Davido and Chioma Welcomes a Baby Boy ?

Davido and Chioma Welcomes a Baby Boy ?

YouNews July 31, 2023 Celebrity, Crime, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, Music, News, nollywood, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 104 Views

Maybe Maybe not .That is the reaction trailing the news break.

Congratulations have nevertheless been flooding in for well-known Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, reportedly welcome a son.

According to reports, Chef chi gave birth to a baby boy in London.

Many people sent their heartfelt wishes in response to the post, while others said the rumors were incorrect.

Remember that the couple lost their first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in November 2022, just days after he turned three.

According to reports, the toddler died after drowning in a pool.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Five Female Footballers Who Removed Their Jerseys To Celebrate A Goal

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has continued to witness ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023