The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has continued to witness momentous moments that will be etched in history.

One such moment is the Super Falcons 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia on Thursday at the Brisbane Stadium.

The prowess of Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale (Player of the Match), Rasheedat Ajibade, and Toni Payne birthed the now notable moment of Oshoala taking off her jersey to celebrate netting the third goal that brought Nigeria victory in the match.

But Oshoala is not the first female footballer in world football to take off her jersey to celebrate a goal. Here are Five Female Footballers Who Removed Their Jerseys To Celebrate A Goal.

Brandi Chastain

Now retired American football player and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Chastain became a hot topic in 1999 following how she chose to celebrate netting the winning penalty in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

Chastain, who had months before missed a penalty kick in a game against China, clinched the World Cup title for the US in a penalty shootout against China, in the finals.

The game which took place at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, saw Chastain remove her shirt to celebrate the win, a move that earned her praises and criticisms alike and is today considered worldwide a vital symbol of women’s athletics.

Valentina Giacinti

Giacinti, in a game against Inter Millan in 2021, netted four goals and celebrated by removing her shirt which took many aback. She however later addressed her fans stating that her reaction to the win was not planned.

Sam Kerr

Reminiscent of Brandi Chastain’s iconic goal celebration at the 1999 Women’s World Cup, Chelsea star Kerr, ripped off her jersey to celebrate netting an injury-time goal against Aston Villa in the 2022 Women’s Super League.

Chloe Kelly

Although met with a yellow card for removing her shirt to celebrate a winning goal at the 2022 Euro Championship Finals against Germany, Kelly made it to the list of women who have celebrated wins in this iconic way.

Asisat Oshoala

Sparking a massive social media conversation, Oshoala had many talking when she removed her shirt to celebrate the winning goal against Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup Competition.

Oshoala, a Muslim, who came in as a substitute in the 63rd minute of the game, netted the team’s third goal in the 72nd minute of the game played at the Brisbane Stadium. She celebrated by ripping off her jersey, also showing her sports bra in the process, a move that has since been etched in the hearts of many.

