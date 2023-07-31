Warnings ahead of August 2 nationwide strike, FG begs

Signals and signs that the grand plan for the August 2 Nationwide strike is on ..and it may be massive, EndSAR’s like, are on the streets.

YOUNEWS learnt that there are already warning from organise labour, saying all should prepare ahead !

A key warning is out, for citizens to stock their homes with food items, medicines and other essential things ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike to protest the removal of fuel subsidies and the escalating cost of living in the country.

The warning, it noted, had become necessary because the strike would cripple the country as movement would be severely curtailed as commercial transport operators would withdraw their services, while markets, schools and healthcare facilities would be forced to shut down.

“Nigerians should be prepared. That’s what we are saying. Being prepared means you have to stock food in your house and be economical with your movement at this particular point in time so as to avoid being stranded.

It is going to be a nationwide mass protest and we are sure that it will affect every corner of the country. We are seriously mobilising across the nation.

We are currently at work at the secretariat alongside the CSOs.

“We may not shut down the power supply system, but as the protest goes on, we may shut down other places depending on the response of the government.

The (Friday) meeting didn’t hold at all. The government side was not prepared. The representatives were not available. They didn’t show any seriousness towards what they were doing.

One of the things we do is hold dialogues. We don’t run away from the table anytime they call us. We are having another meeting with them on Monday.”

The citizens , YOUNEWS is aware have also been advised to minimise their movements so as to avoid being stranded.

However, the August 2 date is not cast in stone, .

YOUNEWS is made to be aware that President Tinubu is also strategic, he was said to mentioned it to his inner caucus member that, nothing can reverse the subsidy removal

“But that all effort would be geared towards enabling environment for the citizen, with enabling palliatives.

As part of the strategic plot to avert the August 2 strike, the Federal Government will on Monday meet with the representatives of the organised labour in an effort to prevent the nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

NLC had given the government a seven-day ultimatum with threats of a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The labour movement in a statement signed by its National President, Joe Ajaero, accused the Tinubu-led Federal Government of failing to meet up with the demands it presented to it following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, which caused an astronomical rise in the pump price of the commodity.