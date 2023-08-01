August 2 Protest weakened by pull out, to be cancelled !

YOUNEWS projection in the early hours of today, that the much expected protest slated for August 2, may be cancelled afterall is coming to pass.

Indication that the Organised Labour might shelve the impending nationwide strike – to protest against hardship occasioned by recent fuel subsidy removal, are very strong.

Less than 24 hours to Wednesday’s planned nationwide strike and mass protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, 16 Northern-based civil

groups under the aegis of the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations have pulled out on the grounds that the indefinite strike action will damage the fragile economy and cause more hardship to the ordinary citizens.

The decision to pull out was contained in a statement jointly signed by Chairman and Secretary of Coalition, Comrade Ibraheem Suleman Dogo, and Comrade Friday Luka Dalung, according to the groups, because the planned strike action was not the best way to resolve problems emerging from the current harsh economic conditions caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

They added that the strike would cripple the country as movement would be severely curtailed with markets, schools, and healthcare facilities forced to shut down.

The NLC had given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum with threats of a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and directed all its affiliates and civil society groups across the 36 states of the federation to mobilise workers and Nigerians for a long-lasting strike should the governmen

meet its demands.

Earlier, the NLC in a statement signed by its National President, Joe Ajaero, had accused the Tinubu government of failing to meet up with the demands it presented to it following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

“But after a critical study of the disadvantages and overall consequences on the masses, we decided to pull out immediately and asked the labour unions and Federal Government to rather embrace dialogue on mitigating measures,” the CSOs stated.

The strike is slated for Wednesday, August 2.

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Emma Ugbaja gave the indication at the end of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Tuesday.

He said though, the measures announced Monday evening by President Bola Tinubu were welcoming, still, they were not far-reaching enough.

He however said the Labour team would go back to the bodies they represent to reach a consensus on the next line of action.