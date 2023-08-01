BREAKING: Helicopter crashes into buildings in Lagos

An Helicopter has

crashed into a building in Oba Akran, at, Ikeja Lagos.

The Helicopter allegedly belonging to Air First Hospitality and Tour,.

It crashed, hours ago and burst into flames in Oba Akran Ikeja area in Lagos.

The Helicopter with Registration number 5NCCQ with unknown number of occupants is said to be on test flight from MMIA

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed development, Tuesday afternoon.

Also, an official of the The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told our correspondent that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

On its part, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said two persons were onboard the ill-fated copter.

Coordinator for South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, on the Agency’s official WhatsApp platform, said though the identity of the operator of the helicopter was yet unknown, both men were rescued alive.

First responders from NEMA, LASEMA and investigators from the NSIB have arrived the scene.