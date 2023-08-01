Morocco’s Benzina Becomes First Woman To Play In Hijab At Women’s World Cup

Morocco footballer Nouhaila Benzina has made history by becoming the first woman to wear a hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level.

The 25-year-old defender wore the Islamic head covering during her appearance in the South Korea VS Morocco on Sunday at the Coopers Stadium in Hindmarsh, South Australia. Morocco won the game with a 1-0 score.

Recall, in 2014, a FIFA ban prohibiting players from partaking in games wearing religious head coverings was overturned.

Assmaah Helal, co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, who also played a vital role in convincing FIFA to change its rules on religious head coverings during games told the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) that: “I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision-makers, coaches, other sports as well.”

Benzina also plays professionally for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal (ASFAR).