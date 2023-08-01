Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ogun Begins Payment Of N10,000 Palliative To Civil Servants

August 1, 2023

Ogun State Government has commenced the payment of N10, 000 palliative to civil servants in the State, reports by civil servants in the state have shown.

The move is sequel to the announcement made by last week by the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while rolling out palliative interventions following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Disclosing this on Monday, civil servants who spoke on the development expressed delight that the promised palliative fund had started hitting their accounts, saying that this showed clearly that Governor Abiodun is very much concerned about the plight of the people, especially state workers, following the harsh economic climate occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on petrol.

They expressed optimism that the state government would continue to prioritize their interests at this critical period.

