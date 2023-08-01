Wike enjoys ” Take a bow and go without grilling @ Screening, Fayose accompanies

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Escorted former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to the National Assembly for his ministerial screening.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has explained why the senators did not grill the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, during the ministerial nominees screening.

Akpabio cited Wike’s experiences as a governor and a minister under former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The former Rivers governor was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Akpabio noted that Wike was not thoroughly grilled because of his records having formerly served as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions,” Akpabio said.

The former governor said under his leadership, he changed the face of Rivers state, adding that he left office “a hero”.

He added that his feats as governor can be achieved if an individual has passion and is committed to the welfare of the people.

“As governor, it’s on record in this country, everybody would have testified that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. It’s on record. In four years, I constructed 12 flyovers,” Wike said.

“I can say as a governor, in my four years in my second tenure, I’ve never left my state and slept outside my state. I make sure I am in my state to take the challenges, solve problems of my people.

“These things can be achieved if you are committed and if you have passion for the job.

“There are so many people who want to be minister, governor for the sake that I was a governor. But there are those who say ‘look, what do I want to offer? Am I committed to this job?

“And I promise Mr. president, for nominating me, I believe knowing how hungry Mr. President is to solve the problems of Nigerians, we have no choice but to give him the required support and I can assure you if I’m confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr. President will not regret nominating me.”

Commenting during the screening of the former governor, Barry Mpigi, senator representing Rivers south-east, described Wike as “our role model”.

“He is our best from Rivers state. I want to say he is our role model. The three senators from Rivers state and over five million Rivers people back at home are in total conformity with our leaders,” Mpigi said.

“I want all my distinguished colleagues to just ask our leader to take a bow, if possible, and go.”

While responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said:

“Distinguish senator Mpigi, while you were speaking, I had goose pimples. You mentioned that over five million people are with this nominee and you confirmed that his resume, content is insufficient to enumerate the achievement of the nominee.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who is opposed to this nominee.”

Akpabio, thereafter, asked Wike to take a bow.