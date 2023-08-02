Tinubu sends 2nd ministerial list today

President Bola Tinubu will today send a new batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening.

According to a very reliable source in the Senate, the names would either come on Tuesday night or very early on Wednesday morning.

Though Bauchi, Cross River and Katsina states got two slots each on the last week ministerial list in Nigeria, eleven states are yet to get a slot!

Although the constitution prescribes that the President shall appoint at least a minister from each of the 36 states of the federation, the list sent by the Tinubu contained names of nominees from 25 states, leaving out 11 states.

The states not yet covered are Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kebbi, Kogi, Osun, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara.

Interestingly though, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila has said Nigerians should expect the naming of new ministries as President unveils another list of 13 ministerial nominees “in the coming days.”

The source exclusively told our correspondent that the names of the new batch of ministerial nominees would be read at the plenary today.

The lawmaker added that the screening of the 28 nominees will be concluded today so that the next batch can be screened thereafter.

By Wednesday, the new set of nominees will be unveiled, so that by Monday, we will be through with their screening.

“We want to conclude with the screening before we go on our recess. We wouldn’t want a situation where we would go on recess and we would now start calling lawmakers to back to come for screening,” the lawmaker said.

The Senate had on Monday screened 14 out of the 28 ministerial nominees earlier submitted by the President.

On Tuesday, nine out of the remaining 14 were screened. Those screened on Tuesday were Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna State), Ahmed Dangiwa(Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Okotete (Delta State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Ekperikpe Ekpo (CrossRiver State) and Hannatu Musawa(Katsina State).