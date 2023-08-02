Tragedy !. Elevator crushes lady Dr. to death 2wks to end housemanship

A medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, Tuesday, died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after an elevator she took crashed.

She had just two weeks left to the completion of her housemanship at the hospital.

Though the manner of her death is being concealed, YOUNEWS’ sources maintained that the hospital elevator that killed the late Diaso crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor!

It was also gathered that the late doctor was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment but eventually died.

This medium learnt that the elevator had malfunctioned several times before now.

“On multiple occasions, the elevator has stopped while we were inside. And there’s no maintenance,” he said.

The hospital management was aware of the poor state of the elevator but failed to act.

“We report every time. The elevator is supposed to carry 630kg maximum, that’s eight people.”

He stated that since the elevator started malfunctioning, the staff of the hospital started reducing the number of people in it every time to avoid congestion.

“Once you open the elevator and see two people already, you just have to wait for the next batch.”

“It was faulty and they knew about it. That’s why we’re not going to take this,” he stated.

He disclosed further that the late Diaso had just two weeks left to the completion of her housemanship at the hospital, noting that she was a “very diligent house officer.”

“She was very hardworking,” he said.