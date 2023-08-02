Uncertainty as protest begins 7.30 a.m, NLC members pull out, Oil workers going ahead !

Are we striking, are we not ? Were questions on lips, even as at 7.30 this morning.

YOUNEWS can authoritatively say that many of the Labour members are still in confusion, as you read !

It was confusion in many sector. Lawyers were in Court, but Judges are not

available.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) may have asked its members to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in this strike over the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The plan for the protest, suffered a major setback hours to the protests,.

16 Northern-based civil society groups under the aegis of the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations have pulled out .!

YOUNEWS Learnt it’s on the grounds that the action would damage the fragile economy and cause more hardship to the ordinary citizens.

The decision to pull out was contained in a statement jointly signed by Chairman and Secretary of the Arewa Coalition, Ibraheem Suleman Dogo, and Friday Luka Dalung.

According to the groups, the strike action was not the best way to resolve the problems emerging from the current harsh economic conditions caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that Oil workers are angry and they are poised for the protest more that other sector.

In a sign of things to come, oil workers on Tuesday shut down the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s office in Lagos as they sang and chanted solidarity anthems.

One of the protesters, Orlu Ezekiel, said the protest had the backing of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria national president, Osifo, who also doubles as the TUC president, Festus Osifo.

According to Ezekiel, NUPRC offices nationwide have been shut down as the strike action will continue until their demands were met by the management

Beyond the national issue of subsidy removal, the oil workers have their own grouse against the management.

He said, ‘’We have chosen to begin a nationwide strike today simply because our management has decided not to do the needful. They have decided to ignore the welfare of staff. Like we keep saying, these are politicians that have been imposed on us. They have taken the leadership of this organisation backwards.

“As you are aware, we used to be DPR, and from the advent of the PIA which split the DPR into two- NMDPRA and NUPRC, we are the upstream section of the sector; we monitor the IOCs and independent oil producers. The PIA clearly stated that we would not enjoy any employment conditions lower than what we used to enjoy as defunct DPR.’’

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has also directed its members in all ports, jetties terminals, as well as oil and gas platforms nationwide to commence immediate and total mobilisation for the protest.