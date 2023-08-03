Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
AGF to be, Fagbemi,(SAN), plans EFCC, ICPC, merger

August 3, 2023

One of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has announced his intention to seek the merger of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matters Commission (ICPC) and other anti-graft agencies if made Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

Fagbemi said this during his screening by the Senate in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that such would strengthen the agencies as both will still carry out its mandate as stipulated in the Acts that established them.

He also stated that as the AGF, the role of investigation and prosecution by a single agency would be discouraged as that limits the process of justice

