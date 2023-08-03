Canadian PM divorces wife after 18 yrs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, have signed a legal agreement to separate after almost 18 years of marriage.

Trudeau announced this in a post via Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” he wrote.

Also, his office confirmed the development in a statement.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week,” the statement reads.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, got married in May 2005. The union is blessed with three children