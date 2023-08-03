Shocker ! “Tinubu’s a liar, no Kobo saved since Subsidy Removal”

A lie has been put to claims making round by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that N1trn was saved within two months of the subsidy removal.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, claimed that the committee that the Federal Government set up to negotiate with the unions disclosed that not a single kobo had been saved since subsidy was removed.

He countered President Bola Tinubu’s statement that N1tn had been saved since his government stopped the payment of fuel subsidy.

In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, the president had said N1trn was saved within two months of the subsidy removal.

“Mr President talked about N1trn saved. The committee when we met told us that no one kobo has been saved so far. Therefore, we have not agreed on what to pay anywhere,” the NLC president said.

On May 29, Tinubu, in his inauguration speech, announced the removal of the petrol subsidy — a development that had led to a hike in the price of the product.

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters.

“That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families,” he said.

Tinubu said the federal government spent trillions of naira annually on payment of petrol subsidy, adding that the fund was being “funnelled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals”.

He said those benefiting from the payment of the petrol subsidy should not be allowed to dominate the hopes and aspirants of many Nigerians.

“This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance,” the president said.

“To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

“The whims of the few should never hold dominant sway over the hopes and aspirations of the many. If we are to be a democracy, the people and not the power of money must, be sovereign.

“The preceding administration saw this looming danger as well. Indeed, it made no provision in the 2023 appropriations for subsidy after June this year. Removal of this once-helpful device that had transformed into a millstone around the country’s neck had become inevitable.”

A public affairs analyst have however said ” How many times do we have to explain this savings thing to some of you dumb heads. The savings is not cash in bank but expenditure that could have been incurred and paid for with loan if subsidy was not removed”

