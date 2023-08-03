Stella Damasus’ snatched hubby, Ademinokan, dumps her abruptly, Marries New Catch, Tope

It’s dramatic moments in Nollywood, as, fans and followers were shocked on Monday when a wedding video of Nollywood producer/gospel musician, Daniel Ademinokan, surfaced online.

He got married to a certain lady called Tope in Houston Texas.

It was also his birthday.

This is Daniel’s third marriage as he walked out on Nollywood actors, Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus.

While, he walked out on Doris and travelled abroad to be with Stella his second wife, the couple didn’t allow Doris have access to her son until some years later.

Stella, maintained that she didn’t snatch him and that no man can be snatched.

Meanwhile, Stella Damasus decided to open up recently on her crashed relationship with former husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

The marriage crashed around 2020 but the couple kept sealed lips on the issue to avoid criticisms.

But in an interview with comedian, Teju Babyface, Stella, who remains Jaiye Aboderin’s widow barred details about the failure of her third marriage.

Admitting that she was ignorant of Daniel’s exit, she revealed it was on You-Tube that she read about the crash.

She said she learnt about the end of her marriage on You-Tube.

Asked what she meant by this statement and she said, “Well, the man (Daniel) in question travelled and was supposed to be away for a while and was supposed to come back.

“And a few days after the man travelled, my phone was buzzing nonstop. I received messages from people telling me, ‘What’s going on? Are you okay? Why didn’t you tell me that there was something wrong? Blah blah blah!!!

“I was like, ‘What are all these links they’re sending me?’. Then I called Isabel, asked her to open YouTube for me, typed my name; then videos just started popping up. ‘Stella Damasus’ marriage crashes! Karma is a bitch!’ This! That! That.”

According to Damasus, she was still in denial of the facts facing her at the time even after communicating with her ex-hubby on the phone.

The thespian noted the reality eventually dawned on her when he made the final call informing her that he wouldn’t be coming back.

She added: “And I called and we had a conversation. Even at that time, I still didn’t know what had happened until I got the final call where he said; ‘Oh, no. I’m not coming back!” I was like, ‘Wow! Okay!’”

Recall Daniel walked out of home in Nigeria with David, the son he had with Nollywood actress Doris Simeon.