BREAKING: Tinubu withdraws nomination of Maryam Shetty as minister, picks Keyamo, Mahmud

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, as minister.

The president also withdrew the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

Tinubu announced this is a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Friday.

The ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday had continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly, Twitter.

Tinubu forwarded an additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to complement the previously sent 28-man nominees earlier

