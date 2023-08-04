Knocks on APC for chosen Ganduje as Chairman

Negative remarks are trending more than positives, about the within party decision to appoint Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Some insultively refer to him as one of the thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters.”

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the new National Chairman of the ruling party.

Many are saying the 73-year-old politician has corruption baggage hanging around his neck.

One of the opposition party said” appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as ‘Gandollar’ by Nigerians over the infamous video of him barefacedly stuffing his gown with US dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans”

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders. The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that the content of the 2017 ‘Gandollar’ viral video was not doctored,” the PDP said.

Similarly, the chief spokesman for Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, expressed disappointment, saying the appointment of Ganduje was clear proof that the APC lacked any toga of credibility.

Tanko said, “When you have somebody who has a lot of credibility issues hanging on his neck, what good will he bring? In fact, as we speak today, Ganduje is almost being chased out of Kano because of the atrocities he committed in the state. I am from Kano. Is this the same person the APC is making its own national chairman? Come on, they can do better.

“That means the entire party lacks credibility. That is what it shows. There is no ingenuity in him.”

However, Ganduje, who emerged APC National Chairman on Thursday at the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja, promised to promote unity among party members, carry out reforms and adhere to internal democracy under his watch.

At the APC NEC meeting, attended by President Bola Tinubu, a former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also appointed as the APC National Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Ganduje pledged that “Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and making the party functional throughout the year.

More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape.

” Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.”

He added that “We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.”

Ganduje said all hands must be on deck to ensure victory for the APC in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.