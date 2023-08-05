Native Doctor’s Son Shot Dead While Testing Charm

A 27-year-old son of a traditionalist identified as Tunde Akinmoyewa has been shot dead at Laoso Camp, Laje in Ondo west local government area of Ondo state.

YOUNEWS learnt that Tunde was shot dead by his friend, Bode while testing charms given to them by a native at the camp.

The deceased died while being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

YOUNEWS learnt the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue while efforts are in top gear to arrest the suspect.

The deceased who was said to be an ex-convict, was said to have drank a ‘bullet-repelling’ concoction prepared for him and his group to be sure of the potency of charms.

It was gathered that Tunde and his gang were assured by the herbalist that no bullet could penetrate their body in case they were shot by anyone.

According to a source, in the process of testing the potency of the charms, the deceased was said to have instructed his friend to test the potency of the charms first by shooting to be sure that the charms were effective.

It was learnt that after Tunde’s friend fired his Dane gun at him, he fell without any resistance and died on the spot.

He was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital at the camp where he was confirmed dead, while his gang who shot him took to their heels before the villagers arrived at the scene.