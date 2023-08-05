Tinubu hosts Mike Adenuga inside Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday evening received a visit from billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr. at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

For the billionaire fondly called the “Spirit of Africa”, it was a rare sight as Adenuga, a silent achiever who leads a quiet life and hardly hang around government officials, pulled a huge surprise for the very first time in a long while as a guest of any sitting President in Aso Rock.

Details of the lively meeting between the President and Adenuga, one of Africa’s quiet billionaires, remain unknown.