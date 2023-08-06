Lawmakers tell Tinubu: diplomatic & political better than military solutions

The Senate has clarified President Bola Tinubu’s letter to the lawmakers about the coup in the Niger Republic.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Tinubu only asked for the lawmaker’s approval to implement the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolutions as the chairman of the body as against some reports.

He spoke on Saturday after a closed-door session of the upper lawmaking body.

According to him, some of the resolutions reached by the senators are the condemnation of the coup, and the commendation of President Tinubu and ECOWAS heads of states and governments for their prompt response to the political crisis in the Niger Republic.

He noted that the Senate leadership is mandated to further engage with President Tinubu on behalf of the National Assembly on how best to resolve the impasse in the Niger Republic in recognition of the hitherto cordial relations between both countries.

The lawmakers, he said, are calling on Tinubu to further encourage other ECOWAS heads of states to strengthen other diplomatic and political solutions to resolve the impasse.

This is just as the Senate is pledging to support ECOWAS to resolve the political situation in Niger Republic.

Earlier, President, Bola Tinubu, had written to the Senate seeking its support on the deployment of military personnel to the Niger Republic.

Tinubu also sought the backing of the legislature on the cutting off of electricity to the country.

Tinubu who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, had on Sunday met with some fellow ECOWAS leaders to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be placed against the military personnel who toppled Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

The President’s letter read, “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.”

The president further sought support for, “Military buildup and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.”

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports,” he added.

Tinubu also told the Senate that the country was embarking on sensitisation of Nigerians and Nigeriens on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media.

Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was toppled by his guards last month.