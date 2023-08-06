Once beaten…7 senators from North reject war with Niger

Lawmakers from seven northern states, which share border with Niger Republic namely; Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno, have vehemently rejected move to engage Niger with military action.

The sore taste of Boko Haram insurgency is still with them, hence tempers were said to have risen on Saturday as senators discussed the request.

President Bola Tinubu had allegedly request for the need to send troops to Niger Republic to enforce the resolution of the Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States.

It is a considered solution for the junta that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum to restore him to power or face military action.

Senators were said to have been divided on whether to grant approval to the request or shut it down.

It was gathered that many senators from the North were not in support of the move as they argued that doing so would affect the peace of their area.

A source who was privy to the discussions among the senators, who met behind closed doors, said

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “It was a stormy session with concern on the implications of the war if allowed to start.

“Senators from the North are not in support of the proposed deployment of troops to Niger.

“Some of us were not happy with the coup, especially with the attendant implication for the West African region. We were also not happy with the way the coup plotters were grandstanding because we as a country have been good to them.

“Remember the rail line that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari initiated to the country and the electricity we are supplying them.

“So, we were angry with the way the new military ruler and his men were talking to Nigeria and other West African countries with contempt.

“We all discussed the situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and Libya, which may affect the seven northern states and the entire country if military force is used.”

He said when it was becoming difficult to reach a consensus, it was then suggested that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the leadership of the Senate meet with Tinubu to appeal that diplomacy be used to solve the problem.

“We don’t want war and at the same time, we aren’t happy with the grandstanding of these soldiers from our neighbour.

” We know our soldiers are battle-ready and will win the war and install the deposed President, but how far can we go by imposing a willing leader on unwilling citizens?” the source added.