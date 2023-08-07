100g Cocaine into her private part for $5,000 after delivery in India !

India-Bound fake ‘Couple’ have been caught with 184 Wraps Of Cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested the fake couple: Mr Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Mrs Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum.

Purportedly going for medical treatment in India .

184 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.322kg, with 100g of the drug also concealed in the woman’s private part.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, explained on Sunday in a statement that though their travel documents showed consistency in their names and depicted the suspects as a couple, an NDLEA officer, however, decided to subject them to body scan.

He said, “The scan confirmed they both ingested drugs as a result of which they were later placed on excretion observation at the agency’s facility.

“While their travel documents identify the man as Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and the lady to be Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum, preliminary investigation revealed that the intending passengers are not a couple but obtained the travel documents in the same surname to beat security checks at the airport.

The lady later gave her real name as Ngogbike Nkechi.

“During her interview, she confessed that she was recruited in her church in Aba, Abia State, where she lived.

The suspect, Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum, aka Ngogbike Nkechi, stated further that she was a divorcee, and that Kingsley with whom she was travelling was not her husband but connected only for the purpose of the illicit drug business trip.”

He further said the suspect also revealed that her arranged husband, Kingsley, brought pellets of cocaine to her in her room to ingest in the hotel where they were both lodged in separate rooms the previous day, Monday, July 31.

After their arrest, a thorough search conducted on her led to the discovery of a big wrap of cocaine that weighed 100g inserted into her private part. She confessed that she was promised $5,000 upon successful delivery of the drug in India