Fear grips 7 states govs, meet Tinubu

Barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Senators from these 7 states screamed from the top of their voices , vehemently rejecting calls for military intervention in Niger.

President Tinubu last night met with governors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic, including Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

YOUNEWS is aware that tension is building up around these states after the expiration of the seven day ultimatum given by ECOWAS to the military junta in Niger.

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of Tinubu had threatened military action against Niger, a move that was widely rejected in Nigeria.

ECOWAS has not yet announced what its next move will be after the expiration of the deadline given to the coupists.

The military regime in Niger, which declared their Commander General, Abdourahamane Tchiani the new head of state, has vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

The sore taste of Boko Haram insurgency is still with them, hence tempers were said to have risen on Saturday as senators discussed the request.

President Bola Tinubu had allegedly request for the need to send troops to Niger Republic to enforce the resolution of the Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States.

It is a considered solution for the junta that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum to restore him to power or face military action.

Senators were said to have been divided on whether to grant approval to the request or shut it down.

It was gathered that many senators from the North were not in support of the move as they argued that doing so would affect the peace of their area.

YOUNEWS agrees that their fears are understandable.It is estimated that over 37,000 persons displaced by Boko Haram from Borno and Yobe states are taking refuge on the border between Niger and Nigeria.

The total Nigerian refugees there are over 300, 000, according to authorities.

Though, the Nigerian borders with Niger in Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa and Borno states, said though there was no fight, millions of people are in dire straits due to fear of the unknown occasioned by high cost or shortage of basic necessities of life like food and drugs.

The residents, Nigerians and Nigeriens alike, said they detest war and called on ECOWAS to have a rethink in line with a clarion call by prominent groups and individuals.

Already, Some of the Nigerian soldiers and civilian JTF, have complained of being denied access to Bosso, a town which they relied on heavily for food and other basic provisions for their daily lives.

The action of the coupists to shut borders had increased the cost of food and other essential goods in border towns.

Similarly, Residents and businessmen at Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State, which borders Niger Republic said they were living in a tight situation amidst fear due to the border closure and looming military action