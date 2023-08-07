Jakande’s son lists reasons why LASU be name after Dad

One of the sons of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande has appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reconsider renaming Lagos State University, LASU, founded by the late politician after him.

Seyi spoke in Lagos on Monday at the lecture organised by Nigeria Guilds of Editors to celebrate Alhaji Jakande.

pleaded with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the proposal that was made to him by the former vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Lateef Fagboun, who gave the Lagos state governor a proposal to rename the university after him during the celebration of his 90th birthday in 2019, but it was not accepted.

He said; ” In 2019, when Baba was celebrating his 90th birthday, the Vice Chancellor of LASU came up with a proposal that the university be renamed after my father. Let me thank Mr. Governor for establishing LKJ Leadership Academy after my father, but I also want to appeal to Mr Governor to reconsider renaming LASU after him.

“I recalled that two of his colleagues then, Prof Ambrose Ali of the old Bendel state and Bisi Onabanjo of Ogun State, came to my father in Lagos to understudy LASU was founded. My father then instructed Prof Femi Agbalajobi to put them through. Today, both universities have been renamed after the founders. Bendel State University is now Ambrose Ali University, while Ogun State University has changed to Olabisi Onabanjo University to reflect the names of the founders

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was unavoidably absent at the occasion was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The programme with the theme: “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics” brought together media moguls and barons across the country.

Going down the memory lane, Seyi said his father was reluctant to serve under late Gen Sani Abacha, but for the winner of annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, who prevailed on him to do so.