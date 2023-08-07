Super Falcons set to cage England 8.30.a.m, as Lauren James spits fire

The Super Falcons of Nigeria look set today, Monday, August 7, 2023 .

The Super Falcons will battle the Lionesses, the European champions, for a place in the quarter-final at the Women’s World Cup. The round of 16 clash is slated for 8.30 am in Brisbane, Australia.

Before reaching the knock-out stage, the Super Falcons played a goal-less draw with the Canadian women, defeated the Australian women 3-2, and rapped up their group game with the Republic of Ireland 0-0 to finish second in Group B behind co-host Australia with five points.

England on the other hand thrashed China 6-1, beat Demark, and Haiti 1-0 respectively to top group D with a maximum of nine points.

The English team is ranked fourth in FIFA Women’s ranking, while the Nigerian Women’s team is ranked 40.

The Lionesses boast of players such as Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, and Alessia Russo among others.

The Nigerian team has in its arsenal players such as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Uchenna Kanu, among others.

There are indications that round of 16 clash between the Super Falcons and the Three Lionesses of England, on Monday, may not be as tense as many Nigerians think, if the declaration by midfielder, Toni Payne, is anything to go by.

Since England’s 6-1 pounding of China on Tuesday, which pitted the Three Lionesses against the Super Falcons, many Nigerians back home have been apprehensive, asking if the Coach Randy Waldrum-led ladies have what it takes to stop the English team. But Payne has declared that Nigeria have what it takes to scale the English hurdle.

She admitted that England, champions of Europe, are very strong team, adding, however, that the Super Falcons are equally a strong side in this tournament.

“England is obviously a strong team, a very good team, but we are as well, and anything can happen in this tournament,” Payne told www.totorinews.com in Brisbane, Australia.

“If we go out there and improve upon each game, we can definitely get a good result and beat England,” the Sevilla of Spain midfielder said.

Meanwhile, England’s top scorer, Lauren James, has warned Super Falcons to be fully prepared for Monday’s clash. She said: “I am looking to improve and get better in this World Cup.”

James, who is the sister of Chelsea wingback, Recce James, stated that she is not where she wanted to be at the moment after scoring twice in the Three

Lionesses’ 6-1 mauling of China in their final group game.

The lady, who was voted player of the match in the game against China, says the world has not seen her best yet.

“Each day, each game, I’m looking to improve and get better, and there’s many more years of improvement to come. I can always get better. I just need to stay

focused,’ James stated.

The 21-year-old has made history as the youngest player to be directly involved in five goals in a single Women’s World Cup match.

Despite not starting England’s first game, she has the most goals+assists of any player at this year’s FIFAWWC (3 goals, 3 assists) and, on Tuesday, became the first England player to be directly involved in 5+ goals in a game at the Men’s or Women’s World Cup.

James says the team is buzzing and are looking forward to the game against Nigeria. She also revealed her position.

“I’m happy for the team and everyone is buzzing, and we’re looking forward to going into the next round. I felt free, whether I’m on the wing or in the middle, I’m just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I’m happy I can contribute to goals as well,” James stated.

