Yahoo boy Arrest with Human Parts, Charms & Blood

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a 24-year-old, Franklin Akinyosuyi, suspected to be a fraudster with human parts in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State

Akinyosuyi, who was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Crime unit attached to Funmbi-Fagun Police Station in Ondo Town, is currently detained at the station and undergoing interrogations.

The incident, which occurred at Elewuro area of the community, had resulted in panic, as the human head was discovered in a sack inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment located in the area.

It was learnt that the human head was discovered in a black sack inside the compound by some teenagers who are children of the landlord, who later raised the alarm before the matter was reported by the landlord at the station.

It was further learnt that when a search operation was further conducted by the police in the rented apartment of the suspected ‘Yahoo boy’, several human parts and other items suspected to be charm and human blood were also discovered by the police.

When interrogated by the police at the station, the suspect exonerated the landlord and confirmed the ownership of all the items found in his possession.

He further explained that he brought all the items from his herbalist, who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun LGA of Osun State.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the development.

She said: “Franklin Akinyosuyi , 26, who claimed to be a photographer and own a boutique in Ondo Town was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound.

The landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag, when he did, a human skull was found in the bag,

AND after he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a native doctor in Osun State to enhance his business.

An investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in custody.”