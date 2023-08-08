45yr old ties, pours boil water on wife till she die, removes intestines !

Police operatives have revealed how a 45-year old man, Bankole Oginni, lured his estranged wife to visit him, tied her with rope, poured hot water on her and she died in the process in Ondo State.

The incident happened at Oke-Aro area of Akure, Ondo State, where Oginni resides.

Already, the Police have arrested Oginni and detained in custody for interrogation over the alleged murder of the estranged wife.

This was disclosed by the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed that the suspect was in custody pending the conclusion of investigations.

She explained that the suspect was arrested after a lady reported the incident at Oke-Aro Police Station and the Police acted promptly, arrested the suspect, recovered the corpse and deposited at the mortuary.

The suspect, Oginni, was said to have called the victim from her house for a visit before her line became unreachable.

“The lifeless body of the deceased woman was found inside the room of the man, with her legs and hands tied while her body was opened with intestines removed.

There were patches on her body that shows signs of hot water burns and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy report” the PPRO stated.

The lady, who is the complainant, said the deseased left and went to the suspect’s house but she did not return and her phone was switched off.

She then traced her to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed.

The Police spokesperson, Mrs. Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that the suspect will be charged before the Court for the alleged offence after the conclusion of investigations by the Police while he will remain in custody pending when he will be arraigned in Court.