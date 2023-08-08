Mob Beats Policeman blue, black, red For Pushing Man Into BRT Lane

A mob beat a yet-to-be-identified policeman to a stupor after a man identified simply as Yusuf was rammed by a BRT vegicle from the impact of being allegedly pushed by policemen in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the policeman and his colleagues were attempting to dispossess Yusuf of his vehicle when he got pushed into the BRT lane.

In the process, one of the BRT buses plying the lane inward Lagos rammed into Yusuf who collapsed due to the impact of the crash.

Another eyewitness, who does not want her name mentioned, said the policemen were responsible for Yusuf’s ordeal, adding that he sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the incident.

“The policemen caused this; they were the ones that were trying to dispossess the man of his vehicle and while trying to push the man out of the vehicle, they pushed him on the BRT lane and an incoming bus ran into the man,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, whose name could not be ascertained as he hastily spoke with our correspondent when the scene got rowdy, said the policemen, after realising that Yusuf had been crushed by the BRT, attempted to flee the scene but an angry mob apprehended one of them.

He said, “It was people that beat the policeman till he fainted. He has not died because I still observed that he was breathing. People were annoyed about what they did to that man.

“The man sustained serious injuries, look at him lying unconscious on the floor and his blood on the road.”