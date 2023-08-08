NLC to drop Aug.14 strike plans, as FG withdraws contempt suit

Indications that NLC would shelve its planned strike has emerged .

The Federal Government on Monday backtracked and withdrew its contempt suit filed against leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for organising a nationwide anti-subsidy protests on August 2, 2023.

YOUNEWS leant that though the congress would still call an organ meeting and give appropriate directives on the next line of action.

Also the upper chamber of the National Assembly will meet with organised labour in Abuja on Tuesday (today), according to the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero.

All of these would determine the way forward ahead of August 14.

“The protest was suspended due to the intervention of the Senate and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When we suspended the protest, the Senate vowed to get back to us within one week and just this evening, we got a notice that we have been invited for a meeting with them tomorrow (Tuesday).

“On the other issues, we are yet to get the modalities on the restructured negotiating team. “We are going to do our jobs as labour leaders and we will not be tired. We expect the government to respect every agreement reached.”

This withdrawal of suit development came barely five days after the Federal Ministry of Justice sued the organised labour leaders for allegedly disobeying a court order barring them from leading the nationwide protest.

The National Industry Court had stopped the organised labour from going on strike but human rights lawyer and counsel to the organised labour, Femi Falana, insisted the union could proceed on the protest.

On Wednesday evening, the organised labour met with President Bola Tinubu and reached an agreement to end the one-day protest. This came with agreements that the Federal Government would approve labour awards and expedite the implementation of subsidy palliative.

YOUNEWS recalls that in a a bid to avert a strike by the labour movement last month, the FG had through the Federal Ministry of Justice secured an order from the National Industrial Court restraining the NLC and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on any strike action over issues bordering on “removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in cost of living,” pending the determination of the suit.

President Tinubu had urged the NLC to withdraw the seven-day notice it issued on its plan to commence a nationwide industrial action from August 2, if the demands of labour unions were not met.

The justice ministry sternly warned in a statement on July 26 that the planned strike by the union would be contempt of court, an offence that is punishable by imprisonment.

According to the FG, such strike action would amount to a resort to self-help since the matter was already pending in court.

But dissatisfied by the slow negotiation process with the FG and the delay in rolling out palliative to cushion the pains of subsidy removal, the organised labour declared a nationwide protest despite the court injunction.

Falana, SAN, however, insisted that the proposed protest was lawful.